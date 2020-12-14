Nancy Ann Vincent
1942 ~ 2020
Nancy Ann Carter 78 passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 in her sleep with the support and comfort of her Son, Jon E. Hopkins at the Lund Hospice home in Gilbert, Arizona.
Nancy was born May 23,1942 in Downy, CA to the parents of John Ward Carter & Margaret Pauline(Luis) Carter. She was welcomed into the family by two older Sisters Janice Rose Larson & Mary Lilawah Adams. Whom she loved dearly.
Nancy's first marriage blessed her with two wonderful children. Richard William Hopkins & Jon Edward Hopkins.
Nancy Later married Bud Brunson where the two of them lived in Springville, Utah where they enjoyed restoring old cars and attending car shows, Sunday service at the Presbyterian church & Friday night dinners with close friends. Bud passed in 1988.
Nancy Met Dale and immediately fell love. He made her happy and they were married in the presbyterian church surrounded by family & friends. Soon after retiring Dale & Nancy traveled the country for 3 yrs in their motorhome with friends.
They relocated to Yuma, Arizona where they enjoyed the camaraderie of new and old Friends while enjoying their retirement. She could often be found floating the river, morning swims in the pool, nightly happy hours, working in the golf shop and doing crafts. Together her and Dale enjoyed the warm summer heat of Yuma.
She worked in Provo at Mt. Bell/ US West and held several positions prior to her retirement.
When the boys were young she worked for a veterinarian office and used to tell stories of the animals that would come in. One time caring for a Moose. she named Molly. She loved all animals.
She was a very talented woman. She was a seamstress and loved to sew just like her Mother. We believe that is where she got her talents from. She painted beautiful pictures, made quilts to donate. She and her friends could be found gathering old baseball team uniforms and stuffing them in laundry bags to take across the border to Mexico and donate to the children. Her unconditional love for her family and others will never be forgot. She never left her Mesa family that a tear wasn't shed. Now we are the ones shedding the tears.
We love you Mom and Grandma.
She was preceded in death by her Parents John Ward Carter & Margaret Pauline (Luis) Carter Husband Edwin (Bud) Brunson, Dale Vincent and one sister Mary Lilawah Adams and her two nephews Kris & Stephen Adams.
She is survived by her Husband Dale Vincent, Sister Janice Larsen (Paul) A niece Two Son's, Jon E. Hopkins ( Jan ) Mesa, AZ Richard W. Hopkins, Orem, Utah Grandchildren; Jesse Jon Hopkins (Karissa) Gilbert, AZ JenaLee N. Hopkins, Mesa, AZ Jaren J. Hopkins, Mesa, AZ
Autumn Rivera (Heny) Lindon Ut. and her Great Grandchildren Brigg, Tate, Presley, Harlow, Gunner & Sloan, Gilbert AZ Gracie, Lindon Ut. Step Children Darren Vincent (Pam) and Step Grandchildren, Brandon Vincent, Brooke Vincent & Nicole Vincent.