Nancy Louise Chambers McNall Campbell
1937 - 2020
Nancy Louise Chambers McNall Campbell, 83, of Provo, UT, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 surrounded by her children.
Nancy was born in Annapolis, MD to William and Bertha "Bea" Chambers. She married Joe McNall in 1958 and sealed in the St George temple in 1968. Spending 39 years together. Widowed in 1997 she later married James Campbell that same year in Provo, UT. They shared 23 years together.
Nancy is survived by her husband James Campbell. Sisters: Bettie Clark (Donald), Gloria Chambers. Children: Eugene Michael McNall (Susan), Debra McNall Jones (Kirby), Janet McNall Kennedy, Scott Aaron McNall (Roberta), Charles "Chip" William McNall (Angela).
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Barbara Beres (sister), Joe McNall (husband), Beverly Lynn McNall Reed (daughter), Kenneth Reed (son-in-law), and Jessica Reed (granddaughter).
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Grandview 9th Ward building, 1555 N 1350 W, Provo, UT 84604.
Viewing will be held prior from 9:45 - 10:45 AM.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Premier Funeral Services 801-960-9150. Please visit our website www.premierfuneral.com for full obituary and funeral service details. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, bcrf.org in memory of Nancy Campbell, would be greatly appreciated.