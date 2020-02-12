1943-2020
Nancy Lynne Jones Tracy, 76, of Orem, Utah, died February 8, 2020 of natural causes. She was surrounded by her loving family and reunited in heaven with her sweetheart of 56 years Lyman Tracy. Nancy was born August 2, 1943, to Lawrence Quayle Jones and Elizabeth Marian Cutler Jones, in Provo, Utah. She has two surviving sisters, Ann (Ben) Madsen of San Rafael, California, and Janette (Jesse) Needles of Price, Utah.
Nancy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served valiantly in many callings. She had a strong testimony of the Savior and her favorite word that she tried to live by was “Joy.” She lived up to that word and brought Joy to all those around her.
Nancy graduated from Provo High School and attended Brigham Young University where she completed both her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Child Development. She worked outside the home occasionally but her true job was being an incredible wife and mother.
Nancy was married to Lyman Franklin Tracy on December 20, 1963, in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in Orem, Utah; Crown Point, Indiana; and Salem, Utah together for 53 years until Lyman’s passing. Nancy then lived at Treeo Senior Living in Orem, Utah where she made many wonderful friends.
Nancy is survived by four children, Frank (Shauna) of Glen Carbon, Illinois; Deborah (Rick Young), Orem, Utah; Alexander (Penny), Wanatah, Indiana; and Deanna (Scotten Whaley), Orem, Utah; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Park 5th Ward Chapel, 195 West 300 South, Orem, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at the Berg Orem Chapel, 500 North State Street, Orem, Utah on Tuesday, February 11, from 6-8:00 p.m. and at the church Wednesday, from 9:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment at Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.