1926-2019
Nathalia Beth Fackrell Dallin, 92 of Springville, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, in Springville, Utah. She was born on December 8, 1926, in Delta, Utah, the daughter of Redick Hoyt Fackrell and Roka Bunker. She married the love of her life, Verl Selby Dallin of Spanish Fork, Utah, February 25, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They are the parents of six children, two sons and four daughters.
Beth spent her early years in Delta and Hinckley, Utah and later her family moved to Springville where she attended and graduated from Springville High School. She worked in the Eddington Cannery in Springville during her high school years. After high school she worked in the office at the cannery. She worked as a lunch lady at the Springville Junior High School.
Beth was very passionate about her husband and family. She loved supporting her husband in his accomplishments. Beth loved being a homemaker, gardening, sewing, cooking, tying quilts, and visiting grandchildren. She was an avid reader. She also loved family history.
When Verl retired from Springville City they spent their winters in St George, Utah. She cherished her time she had there with Verl and at the same time she longed to be with her children and grandchildren. She felt like she was missing out in watching the grandchildren grow. She loved Verl as well and learned to enjoy the southern part of Utah.
Her husband, Verl Selby Dallin, which she has been married to for 67 earthly years, passed away on October 4, 2014. After his passing mom would always say “Oh, I miss that man” or “Oh, I love that man!”
Beth is survived by a daughter in law, Verna (Gaylon) Dallin of Springville; and four children, Quinn (Hannah) Dallin of Springville, Lynnell (Bruce) Weatherston of Roosevelt, Michelle (David) Hancock of West Point, and Calleen (Kevin) Golding of Salem; 28 grandchildren, 67 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
She is also survived by two brothers, Keith (Jerrie) Fackrell, Elden (Colette) Fackrell and a sister in law, Onita (Sterling) Fackrell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Verl S. Dallin; daughter, Beth Valene Dallin, son Gaylon Verl Dallin; brother, Sterling Fackrell, sisters and their husbands, Wilma (Vee) Koyle and Dorothy (Darrell) Bickmore.
A viewing will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 9:00 am — 10:30 am prior to the Funeral Services at 11:00 am at the Springville 9th Ward Chapel, 355 East Center Street, Springville, Utah. Burial will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
A special thank you to all those at Ashford Assisted Living & Memory Care in Springville, Utah as well as Maple Creek Home Health & Hospice for their compassionate service and loving care of our dear mother.
