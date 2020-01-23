Nathan William Jacobson

1975-2020
Nate was born January 1, 1975 in Wheat Ridge, CO. He died in his home in Genola, UT on January 14, 2020 after a very long battle with a number of illnesses. He is finally pain-free and at rest in our Savior’s arms.
Nate grew up in various cities in Utah County working construction with his dad and settling in Orem where he graduated from Mountain View HS in 1993. He also met the love of his life Vicki that year.
He served a 2-year mission to Scotland the following year upon returning, married Vicki on May 2, 1997 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Nate was a successful general contractor and businessman founding Stonehenge Fence & Deck in 2000, among other small businesses.
Nate and Vicki had their first son Nathan Hunter in 1999 and moved to Mapleton. In 2001, they welcomed Hatch McKay and in 2007 capped off their family with Sierra Lucille.
Nate is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Vicki Kirk Jacobson of Genola, UT; 2 sons Hunter (Kylee Gladden) of Springville, UT and Hatch, 1 daughter Sierra, 1 granddaughter Everlee Jacobson; his dad Baltzar Hans Jacobson (Lori Stevens) of Mapleton, UT, his mom Carolyn Smith of Orem, UT; 3 brothers Benjamin (Kirsten Ripley) of Spanish Fork, UT, James (Tiffany Cook) of Spanish Fork, UT, Russell (Trisha Sweeney) of Pleasant Grove, UT; 4 sisters Elizabeth Forsloff (Adam) of Lehi, UT, Rebecca Welch (Adam) of Provo, UT, Mary Whyte (Jeff) of Lehi, UT and Amy Woods (Freddy) of Salt Lake City, UT.
Nate is also survived by 5 step siblings, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by 1 brother Dale Jacobson, 1 nephew Brigham Welch, and by all 4 grandparents.
Donations please be sent to A Child’s Hope Foundation. www.achf.org/donate.
Flowers may be sent to Walker’s Mortuary, Spanish Fork.