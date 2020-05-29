Ned LeRoy Johnson

1936-2020
Ned passed away quietly in his sleep Sunday morning May 24, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. He went in for a routine eye surgery on Thursday and ended up finding out he had leukemia. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Marie Johnson; his brothers George, Leo, David and Kent; and his sisters Alice and Nadine. He is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Jeanine (Scott), Kathleen (Grant), Jolene, Charlene (Randall), and Kristine (Heath) and his son Douglas (Jeanine). He has 26 gran-kids and 12 great gran-kids as well as a large extended family. A Celebration of Life/Wake will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Johnson Homestead, 570 North 100 East, Pleasant Grove, UT.
Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.