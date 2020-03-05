1937-2020
Neil Child, life-long resident of Springville, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 82. He had a great life and often stated he could not imagine anything better! He loved and cherished his family and many friends.
Neil was born to Lois (Celventra) and Ralph Child on December 6, 1937. He grew up with two sisters, Paula (Ostler Jones) and Glenna (Ostler Oldroyd), and had an infant brother (Daniel) proceed him in death. He graduated from Springville High School before moving on with life working in the family construction industry for several years. He became an independent businessman working in various enterprises before finding his niche in the recreational vehicle field and, ultimately, with the building and operation of a carwash. He enjoyed work and instilled that value in his children.
Neil married Sandra Maycock on December 21, 1956, later divorced, and had four sons. On August 15, 1980 he married and spent nearly half his life with his companion and best friend, Regina (Moore) Child. He spent his latter years traveling, camping and off-road exploring in his UTV with Regina. He loved the outdoors and especially motorized recreational opportunities with friends and family. Neil loved spending time with family, his grandchildren and great grandchildren were his greatest joy. He and Regina made many trips to Lake Powell with the grandchildren and cherished time they could spend sharing their lives.
Neil was a great husband, father and grandfather to his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Regina Child, four sons and their spouses: Dan Child (Lisa) of Cedar Hills, UT; Brad Child (Bernadette) of Price, UT; David Child (Collette) of Helper, UT; Dean Child (Mandy) of Hurricane, UT and stepdaughter Yvonne Taylor (Matt) of Ogden, UT. He was the proud grandfather to 16 grandchildren and great-grandfather to 20 great-grandchildren.
Per Neil’s wishes, private family services will be held in Springville under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary.