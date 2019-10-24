1935-2019
Nelda Westover Orton, 83, passed peacefully from this life on October 18, 2019. Nelda was born on December 14, 1935, in Joseph City, Arizona to Marius Fenn and Elaine John Westover. She was the oldest of seven children. Nelda married Kenneth Orton in the Salt Lake Temple on February 16, 1955.
Nelda was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; her son, Kevin; her sister Evelyn; her brother Myron, two grandsons: Darrin and Joshua; and her granddaughter-in-law Evelyn. Nelda is survived by siblings: Charles Maurice Westover, Lorene Hunt, Eileen Mueller, Vicki Wagner; Children: Carrie White (Rhett), Kathryn Nelson (Stuart), Sterling Orton (Connie), Steven Orton (Frances), Mark Orton (Melanie), David Orton (Angela), Tamara Weymouth (Shawn) and daughter-in-law Lynn Orton. Also surviving are 73 grandchildren with spouses and 60 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:00 AM in the Payson Mountain View Stake located at 75 South 600 East in Payson. A viewing will be held 6:30 — 8:00 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019, and Saturday 9:30 — 10:45 AM prior to the service at the chapel. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.