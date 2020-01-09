1931-2020
Nena Rey Hawkes, 88, passed away Sat., January 4, 2020 in American Fork, UT. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A full obituary will appear in a later edition. www.allenmortuaries.net
