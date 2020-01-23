1928-2020
Neven Ray Southwick, our beloved husband, dad, and grandfather passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 surrounded by his family in Lehi, Utah at the age of 91. He was born May 13, 1928 in Lehi, Utah to Eleazer and Sarah Broadbent Southwick. He married Bonnie Sims, April 26, 1950 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Ray grew up on a farm and learned the value of hard work. He was proud to serve his country in the Marine Corp in the Korean War. He worked at Geneva Steel Mill. He enjoyed faithfully serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in many positions as well as temple worker. He and his wife loved serving a mission in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After retirement, Ray and Bonnie enjoyed spending their winters in St. George and summers at Fairview Lakes.
He is survived by his wife of Lehi; one son and two daughters: Grady and Patty Southwick; Sheree and Jeff Peterson, Laurie and (the late) Steven Norman, all of Lehi. Eleven grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters: Don Southwick, Ralph Southwick, Dorothy Southwick and Joyce Wilson.
Funeral will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12 o’clock noon in the Lehi East Stake Center, 900 N. 1200 E., Lehi. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00-11:30 AM. Interment will be in the Lehi City Cemetery under the direction of Wing Mortuary with military honors.
We would like to thank the staff at Covington Senior Living and Hospice for Utah, especially Misty, Charity, and Tanya for their excellent care, kindness, and love.