Nikki Lee
1979 - 2020
Nikki Lee passed away last week in her sleep. She was a woman who made people happy, made them laugh, made them feel important. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to countless of us. She changed our lives in so many ways. We've become better people because she was in our lives. She will be missed so much! Whenever you see a butterfly, think of her. She created a beauty in the world that was like no other. We love you Nikki. She is survived by her love, Benjamin and their children and grandchildren, Kamden, Kaesi, Kiele, Zoie, Kodi, Kelan, Honor, Kenadi, Bazilee, Amarii and Kaesyn. Her parents Ida and Kim, along with many siblings are also missing her. She now joins Boyd in heaven. See you soon Nikki! We love you all! Be sure to tell your loved ones and family that you love them!
A public memorial service will be held on Oct. 3, at 2:00 pm. It will be
held outside at 1400 North 1870 West Lehi, Utah 84043. Please wear a mask.