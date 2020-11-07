Nikki Rae Hales
Our beloved Nikki Rae Hales, born June 28, 1974, passed away on November 3, 2020, due to respiratory failure, surrounded by her loving family. We are heartbroken to have to say goodbye to this valiant spirit, but life has been difficult for her. She has suffered more than anyone should have to in a lifetime. She was diagnosed with leukemia at age 14, relapsed 3 times, had a bone marrow transplant; (thank you to her donor, Dennis Grover), and has suffered from chronic lung dysfunction most of her life caused by treatments for her cancer. She had to lug around an oxygen tank everywhere she went, and couldn't even walk around her house without her leash, as she called it. Through it all she maintained a positive attitude with a fighting spirit, and was always so grateful for the things anyone did for her. She was so selfless, always concerned about everyone else. One of the last things she said through her tears just before she passed was that she didn't want to put her family through this.
Her family was everything to her and she was especially passionate about her little nieces and nephews. They were what brought her the most joy in her life. We will always remember Nikki for her beautiful smile. She smiled often and had a wonderful sense of humor. Nikki had a lot of faith and had a relationship with her Father in Heaven whom she prayed to almost daily for direction, strength, and comfort.
Nikki had a very special, strong bond with her Dad. He has been devoted to her and loved her like no other. He took such care of her as a little girl and even taught himself to curl and style her hair. He was her champion, her coach, her protector, her security, her advisor, and her "pain in the ass," and it was only because he cared so much. There has never been a more devoted father than Chris.
She loved her "mom" Kristy who came into her life at the age of six. Kristy loved and treated Nikki as if she were her own. Kristy was her mom who saw her through her struggles and never left her side. Nikki often expressed how grateful she was for her being in her life. Mom was her rock through her many struggles. She always looked forward to family Sunday dinners and Kristy's home cooking.
Nikki is survived by her loving parents, Chris and Kristy Hales; her mother Jill Savicki (Joe); her siblings, Brittany Bradbury, Brady Hales, and Michael Hales (Haley), nieces and nephews, Jessi Bradbury, Sam Bradbury, Jacob Bradbury, Kyler Hales, Lucy Hales, Harper Hales, and Rylee Hales; along with Jason Bradbury and many aunts, uncles and cousins who adore her.
Those who preceded her in death were her grandparents, Ray A. and Margaret Hales, Max "Dutch" and Jackie Wightman, William S. Green; Uncle Rand Wightman, cousins Jeffrey Stone and Jesse Green, and her beloved dog, Tika.
We wish to thank all of Nikki's caregivers who helped her through the past 31 years; specifically, Dr. Clark Bishop, Dr. Bill Alward, Dr. Brian Tudor, and her two favorite respiratory therapists who were there during her ICU stints, Phil Thaut and Phil Kwong. Both of whom came to the hospital on their days off just to see Nikki and say goodbye! To know Nikki was to love her and so many did. Ours is a close family centered in love and support for one another. We will miss our Nikkibocker.
A viewing will be held at the Walker Sanderson Mortuary 646 E 800 N, Orem, Utah; on Monday, November 9 from 9:30-10:45 am. Masks and social distancing are required. A private family memorial service accessible through www.walkersanderson.com will be held following the viewing. Burial will be in the Provo City Cemetery.