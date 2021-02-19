Nilvia Nair Kleinman
Nilvia Nair Kleinman passed away after a long battle with dementia on February 5, 2021. She met her future husband, Harold Rey Kleinman in Uruguay. They were married in the Mesa Arizona Temple on September 15, 1960. They lived in various places then settled in American Fork, Utah in 1971. Nilvia was a beloved Labor & Delivery nurse and Utah Valley Hospital for 30 plus years.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Harold Rey Kleinman and is survived by her daughter Erika Watters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the American Fork 25th Ward, 320 North 100 East, American Fork. A viewing will be held from 9:45-10:45 AM at the church prior to the services. Please share a memory on Nilvia's tribute wall at andersonmortuary.com