1920-2019
Our beloved Mother, Waunitha (Nita) Bone Park, of Orem, UT, passed peacefully on October 23, 2019, one week shy of turning 99. Nita was born to John Wesley and Judik Noorlander Bone in Provo, UT, on October 30, 1920. Nita and Richard Dean Park were married in the Logan, UT temple on July 19, 1939. They had 5 children. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard (March 2, 2002) and her son Ronald Wesley Park (June 26, 1996).
Nita learned to work as a young child weeding onions, picking berries and babysitting. Graduating from Lincoln High in 1938, Nita achieved many accolades: Miss Personality, Vice President, track, basketball, and singing in a trio with her sisters. After high school, Nita attended Henniger Business College in Salt Lake. As a young couple, Nita and Richard had a farm during WWll. Park’s Fruit Stand became their first entrepreneurial endeavor, then Park’s SuperMarket, Park’s Roller Rink, and the Driftwood Supper Club in Orem. Her careers also included Utah County secretary, U of U Medical Records, and real estate. She enjoyed class reunions, dancing, playing Bridge, weekly salon visits, yard work, and family travel. She even learned to ski in her 50’s! As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints she served diligently, including Relief Society 1st Counselor at age 88. She taught by example and was gracious, kind, elegant, and diligent in all she did.
Nita is survived by her children Larry Park, Lynnita Leonard, Marcia Iannone, Tauni Merrell, step son Michael Park, 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019, 12 p.m., Heatheridge Stake Center, 450 E. 2000 North, Orem. Viewing Tuesday 6-8pm Sundberg Olpin Mortuary, 495 S State Orem, and Wednesday 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.