Noal Thomas Greenwood
Noal Thomas Greenwood passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the age of 88. He died after a short battle with cancer, his beloved wife and family by his side.
Noal was born in Murray, Utah on October 26, 1932 to David Hartley Greenwood and Mary Thelma Cox. He was raised on a farm in Sandy and Crescent and learned a good work ethic from his parents. He gave his life in service to family, church, and community.
He is survived by his wife Claudine and his children Anne (Russ), Cindy (Trent), Kathy (Monty), David, Susan (Loren), Becky (Lance), and many grand and great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Lynn (Mariet), Val (Patty), and brothers-in-law Tom and Dennis.
Noal was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Gale, Lorraine, and Colleen, and by sisters-in-law Peggy and Sharon.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Pleasant Grove 12th Ward Chapel, located at 828 South Locust Avenue, Pleasant Grove, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 - 10:30 am. Interment with military honors will be at the Lindon City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.