1928-2019
Nola Rae Burgess passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born March 30, 1928 to William Albert Jenkins and Dora May Shurtliff in Menan, Idaho.
She attended Irving Junior and South High Schools in Salt Lake City. She married Raymond William Burgess May 1, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple. He passed away October 1, 1995.
While attending Brigham Young University they lived in the Y-Mount Village apartments. They later made their home in the Edgemont area of Provo, Utah.
Nola was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held various callings. While serving within the Edgemont 6th Ward she touched many lives as she wrote special notes each month to the young women of the ward who had moved out to attend college or go on missions. She received expressions of thanks and gratitude from many of those families with whom she had touched.
Nola is survived by three sons, David Ray (Ramona); Nashua, NH, Michael Ray (Marta); South Weber, UT, Joseph Ray (Becca); Payson, UT, four daughters, Nancy (John Jeppesen); West Valley, UT, Julie (Reed Paulson); Orem, UT, Ann (Gary Beardall); Provo, UT, Mary (Nels Anderson); Holbrook, ID, one brother, Dale Soderquist, and one sister, Karen Marvin of Salt Lake City and many grand and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held in her honor on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:30-8:30 pm at the Sundberg Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street, Orem, UT, 84058.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am with a viewing prior to the services from 9:30-10:45 am at the Edgemont 6th Ward Chapel, 4056 N Timpview Drive, Provo, UT 84604. Interment will be held at the East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo, UT. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.