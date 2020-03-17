1933 — 2020
Nona Kay Francis Bishop, 86, passed away on March 12, 2020 at her home in West Mountain, UT. She was the youngest of 17. Her parents were Joseph Archibald Francis and Myrtle Bellows Crump Francis. Born April 20, 1933 in Lake Shore, UT Nona Kay graduated from Spanish Fork High School class of 1950. She married her best friend, Dean Angus Bishop, on November 25, 1953 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Dean preceded her in death on March 27, 2015. They raised their children in Mar Vista, CA. She worked as the Secretary of the Institute of Religion at Santa Monica College and as a U.S Census worker for many years. Her interests included Genealogical research, family history, piecing quilts, and reading. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she taught in the Primary, Cub Scouts, Young Women, and Relief Society Programs.
She is survived by 5 children Cathi (Lloyd) Call, Manti, Jane (Craig) Wright and Alan Bishop of West Mountain, Calvin (Lisa) Bishop, Provo, and Tami (Stephen) Farnsworth, Denver, 32 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren (4 more on the way) and 2 great-great granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, 16 siblings, parents, in-laws, one son Bill, and 2 grandchildren.
Because of the current epidemic funeral services were canceled. Graveside services were held on March 16, 2020 in the Spanish Fork Cemetery. The family is putting together virtual services that will be available on family search and Facebook in the next few days. We thank all her caregivers from Hearts of Hope Hospice.
Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.