1939-2019
Norine Patsy Nowell Forsgren, 80, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, and friend passed away suddenly from pancreatic cancer, Sunday, November 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Norine was born March 30, 1939, in Bell, California to Norman Arthur and Mattie Ekstedt Nowell. She grew up an only child in Huntington Park, California, and graduated from Huntington Park High School in 1957. She attended Brigham Young University and Los Angeles State College, where she was a member of Lamda Delta Sigma.
Norine met Curtis Brent Forsgren at an LDS Institute dance in Seattle, and they were later married on September 12, 1963, in the Los Angeles LDS Temple. Though she had a rich LDS pioneer heritage, she was solely instrumental in returning her family line to the faith and remained unwavering and dedicated her entire life. She served in multiple callings in the Church, of which she found the most joy serving in the temple. Her family and her faith were everything to her.
She was a very hard worker who did everything she could to provide for her family. Despite wanting to stay at home with her children, she went back to work full-time and found satisfaction in her career. She retired from the Utah County Health Department, specifically the Baby Your Baby program, in 2008, having been blessed with the opportunity to help thousands of expectant mothers.
She loved the beach and always referred to herself as a California girl, no matter where she was living. She was an avid reader and read everything from non-fiction to Church works to young adult dystopian novels. She instilled a love of reading in many of her children and grandchildren because reading to them was one of her favorite things. She had a deep love of country and felt tremendously blessed to be an American. She had an eclectic collection of music, and in her later years was concerned about apartment living because she liked to play her music loud and was often caught dancing. She looked forward to her regular lunches with friends, she found ironing therapeutic, and she would rather wash dishes than make dinner.
Norine is survived by her six children: Melanie (Tom) Clay, Brent (Colleen), Chris (Jenny), Courtney (Madhav) Ranjan, Nathan (Katie), Paige (Bryce) Mackay, 20 grandchildren, and one and a half great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her grandson, Anders.
A memorial open house will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, between 3 and 5 pm at the Church building located at 400 East 400 North Orem, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in her name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerfamilymortuary.com.