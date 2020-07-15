1932 — 2020
Norma Jean (Gammon) Huggard, 87, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020, holding the hands of her children. We miss her from the deepest depths of our hearts but have joy in her passing to a place where she is rejoicing in the reunion with her eternal companion and her two children who preceded her in death.
Norma Jean was born November 3, 1932, the third child of nine (7 sisters and 1 brother), to Harold LeRoy and Edna Fern (Reynolds) Gammon. Her childhood days were spent on farms in Vineyard and Lehi, Utah where she learned from goodly parents.
Mom met her sweetheart and the love of her life, Glen James (Jim) Huggard on a blind date. They were married on the July 24th holiday, and spent their lives together until Dad’s passing in December 2006. They were sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on July 24, 1989. Through a lifetime of marriage and raising their family, they worked alongside each other as loving companions. They shared countless memories.
Mom enjoyed a lifetime of service, blessing countless lives through her Christ-like example. She showed us how to serve and to be served. She especially enjoyed her service as a Young Women leader where she made lasting relationships with the girls she served. Mom and Dad served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nauvoo, Hancock, Mission. She pointed us to our Savior in word and deed. Her example will continue to point us heavenward.
After her family was raised, she went to work at Olan Mills Photography and later at ZCMI (Macy’s) helping customers with interior design. The job she loved the most was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mom had numerous trials, tribulations and adversity throughout her life including the miraculous survival of a near death car accident. Throughout it all, Mom remained steadfast and true in her example of strength, dedication and unwavering faith.
Mom left a matchless legacy for her children, their spouses and their 83 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She taught countless lessons of life while showing how to love, take care of one another, and how to have fun. Her grandchildren will always remember “Special Turns” at Grandma’s, where lasting bonds with Grandma and cousins were cemented forever.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents; her eternal companion; one brother, Harold “Bud” Gammon; two sons, Harold (infant) and Roy Lee.
Mom is survived by her children, the late Roy Lee’s wife Ellen, Irene Palmer, Jim (SheRie), and Jeffry (Leanne), grandchildren; seven sisters, Fern Nielsen (Al, deceased), Bud’s wife Ann Gammon, Dortha McStay (Bob, deceased), Etana Larsen (Dean), Roena Gammon, Ina Tucker (Ted, deceased), Linda Peck (Wayne), Mary Wimmer (Sheldon); and dozens of adoring nieces and nephews.
Because of the current health crisis, a private viewing for immediate family members will be held. Funeral services will be under the direction of Wing Mortuary outdoors at 11 AM on Friday, July 17, 2020 in the American Fork Amphitheater, 849 E 700 N, American Fork, UT. COVID 19 protocols for social distancing and wearing of masks are requested. Interment will be at the American Fork Cemetery immediately following the funeral.