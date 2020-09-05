Norma Mae Gerjets Mercer
1927 - 2020
After a long and beautiful life, Norma Mae Gerjets Mercer went home to a loving Heavenly Father, and her sweetheart husband, Douglas, the morning of August 12, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, as well as a wonderful friend and neighbor.
Norma was born and grew up in Sleepy Eye, MN. She loved to play tennis, roller skate, and spend time outside. At the age of 16 she traveled alone to Utah, hopeful for a beautiful life, and wonderfully, she found it! She met and then married Douglas Chipman Mercer on May 7, 1946. Their reunion must have been a beautiful one.
She was always a big influence in the lives of her three beautiful daughters, 8 grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. Norma was always interested to know how they were doing, what they were involved in, and wanted to help them in any way she could! She took pride in her family, her home, and yard.
The Mercer's moved to their Orem home in 1963, and filled it with memories, laughter, and love! Later in life, after her girls started their own families, she loved traveling on golf trips with Douglas. They traveled all over, and she loved meeting new people wherever they went. Yet, arriving back home always brought her so much happiness. Her family, friends, and neighbors loved the strong and thoughtful woman she was!
She is survived by: Amron Mercer (daughter), Joan and Ross Quilter (daughter), and Cheryl and Dean Flygare (daughter), along with 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She will be very missed and never forgotten! We love you grandma always and forever!
A graveside service was held in her honor on Monday, August 17, 2020. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.