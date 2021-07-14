Norma Rae Wells Ivins
1927 ~ 2021
Norma Rae Wells Ivins passed away peacefully Sunday July 11th, 2021 at the age of 93.
Norma was born to Raymond D. Wells & Edith Mayme Monk on December 3rd, 1927 in Orem, Utah. Norma was the baby of the family and adored her two older siblings, Anna and Dick. When Norma was 13, her father was killed in a truck accident. Norma and her mother worked tirelessly to support themselves after his passing. The determination and work ethic Norma developed during this time carried with her throughout her life and inspired those around her.
After graduating from Lincoln High School, Norma attended Brigham Young University and earned degrees in Marketing and Accounting. During her time at BYU, Norma was a recipient of the "Outstanding Woman" award, given by the College of Business.
At BYU Norma learned how to play bridge with her roommates. She developed many lifelong friendships as a result. While Norma played in many bridge groups, her core group of friends played together for 75 years-nearly the rest of her life. Anyone who knew Norma knew that she had a penchant for making lifelong friends.
While obtaining her education, Norma met fellow classmate Guy Hamblin Ivins; they were married September 2nd, 1950. Guy and Norma were later sealed in the Mount Timpanogos Temple on August 27th, 2019.
Norma's keen mind, unmatched work ethic, and love of business led her to a diverse and impressive career. After graduating, Norma worked for several notable local businesses, including a five-year stint as the Pension & Insurance Manager at Geneva Steel.
Norma and Guy built their dream home and raised their three children in American Fork, which was a special place for them. Their home served as a gathering place for many years and helped create the tight-knit bonds that her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren enjoy today. Norma greatly loved her entire family, and especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In 1976, Norma opened House of Ivins, a ladies' apparel shop in American Fork. The "shop" was one of the highlights of Norma's life. Over the course of 21 years, Norma cultivated a flourishing business and made many lifelong friends of both coworkers and loyal customers.
Norma enjoyed golfing and served as President of the Alpine County Club Ladies Golf Auxiliary. She was also an avid Jazz fan and loved following the team. Norma also greatly enjoyed puzzles and constantly wowed others with her crossword skill. She also loved reading and travelling.
Norma led a full life full of accomplishments, but she ultimately considered her family her crowning achievement. Norma possessed a profound love for her family, and was incredibly proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Norma's family would like to thank all of the staff and friends at the Charleston Assisted Living Center for their tender care during the last few years.
Norma is survived by her children: Raymond (Christine) Ivins, Mark (Lynnette) Ivins, Robyn (Derek) Price, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Guy, her brother Richard Wells, sister Anna Wilhelmsen and parents Raymond and Mayme.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday July 17th, 2021 at the American Fork 14th LDS Ward Chapel, 1100 East 400 North, American Fork, Utah. Family and friends may call from 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday July 16th, 2021 at the same location and again on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 AM at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the American Fork City Cemetery.
