1923 – 2021
Norma Allridge Shumway, age 97 of American Fork, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from causes incident to age. She was born September 2, 1923, in Ferron, Utah to Charles Raymond and Pearl Larsen Allridge. She married Norman E. Shumway on October 11, 1941 in Elko, Nevada and their marriage was solemnized in the Manti Utah Temple on July 2, 1942.
Norma has lived an exemplary life of service. She reared her children to love and serve the Lord. She served in the Provo and Mt. Timpanogos Temples as an ordinance worker for ten years. She served in many church callings.
She enjoyed being a member of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers with her mother and loved serving in the community. She made lovely quilts and painted beautiful oil paintings.
Norma was an amazing and fun mother. She supported her children and grandchildren in all their activities and she loved her family with all her heart.
Norma will be greatly missed, but her family rejoices in the reunion she is having with Norman, her son Scott, and others who have gone before her.
She is survived by her children Larry Earl (Jeri), Janice Davenport (Larry), Lynette Barrington (Ken), Michael (Janet), 31 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, her son Scott, a great-granddaughter, Angela, and Geoffrey Lighten (foster son).
Special thanks to Dave and Molly Barrington for the tender care they have given Norma. Also, thanks to Hearts for Hospice, Roy and Amy Lee, for their kindness and service.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the American Fork 5th Ward, 381 South 300 East. A viewing will be held Monday prior to services from 9:30 — 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment, American Fork Cemetery. Share condolences to www.brownfamilymortuary.com.