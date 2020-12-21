Norman Jay Erickson
1936 ~ 2020
Our sweet Norman Jay Erickson passed away peacefully December 16th, at the age of 83 after a valiant fight due to kidney failure. Born a celebratory baby December 31, 1936 in Lehi Utah, to Norman Erickson and Myrtle Leona Carson. Their first-born son.
His earlier life involved growing up in his mom's garden and the fields of Fairfield, a place he loved and had only great memoires from. Throwing bales of hay, riding horse and doing chores. His work ethic was and is unmatched by few.
He proudly served in the US Army stationed in Germany from 1958-1959. He then returned home to marry Anna Lou White (later divorced) and had 4 beautiful children.
Always a hardworking man, he retired from Western Electric/ATT after 30+ years.
Our father was one of a kind. When they made him, they broke the mold.
Thank you for being our dad.
We will forever miss you. And while we are missing you know you are in our hearts. We love you more than words.
Till we meet again dad, your children, grandchildren, family and friends will remember your quick wit, uniqueness and humor that always made us laugh and got us through so many hard times. Not many got it, but we did. We aren't there to filter you anymore so take it easy on the rest of them.
Preceded in death by his father Norman Erickson, mother Myrtle Leona Carson Erickson, Brother-in-law Bruce Hacking.
Survived by; Brother, Steven (Lucille) Erickson. Sister, Jeorgian Hacking, Brother, Quinn (Jeanine) Erickson.
Children; Joe Warnick (Jeanette), Hollie Erickson Brode (Ralph), Jason Britt Erickson (Jana), Lori Cook Maynes (Kelly), Dana Erickson (Shaun), 16 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Monday December 21, 2020 in the Fairfield City Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.