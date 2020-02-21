1931–2020
Norman Nelson White passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, February 16, 2020, in Provo, Utah, from complications of a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 88 years old, having lived a remarkable life of service to God and Country and Family. A decorated United States Air Force fighter pilot, Lt. Colonel White hung up his flight suit in 1973 after serving in two wars, and embarked on a 40-year second career of tireless missionary service for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Born to Burton Morgan White and Della Mary Nelson White on August 19, 1931, in rural Beaver, Utah, Norm dreamed big and fulfilled his dreams. On his way to becoming an Air Force pilot, he attended Branch Agricultural College in Cedar City, Utah, where he met and married the love of his life, Kay Irene Moser. Both Norm and Kay were blessed with beautiful singing voices, and they embarked happily on what would be a nearly 68-year-long joy-filled duet.
He graduated from Brigham Young University and began a 20-year career as an Air Force officer, which took him and his family to bases from Georgia to Japan and points in between. His service began near the end of the Korean War and ended near the end of the Vietnam War. That service earned him the rank of Lt. Colonel, as well as commendations for bravery, valor, leadership, and exceptional skill.
By 1968, Norm and Kay had seven children, all living in a duplex in Reese AFB housing, outside Lubbock, Texas. Somehow, Norm balanced family, military service, church service, and a fair amount of fun. He approached life with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. Though he was a dedicated military man, he also was disarmingly easy-going. His exacting pilot training, however, did have a way of showing up from time to time in his everyday life. Though he owned practical vehicles his entire life, he still had a reputation among his son’s friends in Texas for driving a VW Bus like a supersonic jet fighter.
After the Air Force, Norm moved his family to Provo and went to work for BYU, soon becoming the Business Manager at the Missionary Training Center. Missionary service became a fulltime job and calling. For nearly four decades, with Kay right by his side, Norm worked in the MTC, with four diversions to serve as Mission President of the California Sacramento Mission, President of the Preston, England MTC, Director of the Los Angeles LDS Temple Visitors Center, and Missionary Department Mission President Liaison. Along the way, in his spare time, he earned a doctorate degree from BYU. While he was quietly proud of his Air Force career, he always said he was happiest working with missionaries.
In summing up the life of Norman White, his granddaughter, Deborah White Speed, said it beautifully. “My Grandpa lived a life dedicated to the service of God and Country. He loved a good slice of homemade pie and BYU football (no matter how many times they disappointed him), and he played croquet ruthlessly. He was a farm boy from Beaver who loved to fly fast planes and tell slow stories. He served 3 missions with the love of his life and was an example of enduring faith to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. My mind can only picture him smiling, and my best memories of him involve a lot of laughter and love (and usually some ice cream). He was a pinnacle of goodness and a man that all men should try to become. I love you forever, Grandpa.”
Norman is survived by his wife, Kay; children, Kim Skinner (Charlie), Jon (Susan), Robin Knudsen (Wayne), Paul (Debra), Eric (Maylene), and Norman (Allyson); his sisters, Nora Brown (David), MaryAnn Thomson (Jeff), Barbara Cowan (Danny), and Debra Cowan (Jeff); 29 grandchildren, and 39 great-grandchildren. He was welcomed home by his parents, his brother, Barlow, and his son, Robert (Elizabeth).
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Edgemont South Stake Center, 350 East (Canyon Road) 2950 North, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment immediately afterward at Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to donate to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund.
Many thanks to caregivers Ave, Erynn, and Bonnie as well as both Sabrinas for their tireless service. Also, many thanks to the Hallmark Channel for their year-round Christmas movies and mysteries, all of which Norm had perfectly catalogued in his head, and each of which has a happy ending.