Norman Wilhelm Faldmo, Jr.
Norman Wilhelm Faldmo, Jr., passed away peacefully on Aug 17, 2021, in the home of his son in Saratoga Springs, UT. Norm was born on Aug 15, 1937, in Salt Lake City, UT. His parents were Norman Wilhelm Faldmo Sr., and Erma Brunt Faldmo. He graduated from Davis High School and from the U of U. Norm married Carolyn Shurtliff on Dec 20, 1961. Together they raised seven children. Norm worked for BYU for 32 years and retired as the Director of Architecture and Planning. Norman was an artist, builder, inventor, hard worker, peacemaker, problem-solver, greatest supporter for his children, and an amazing example of Christlike love. He is survived by his children: Dave (Robin), Ann Gallagher (Shawn), Jill Clark (Jay), Chris (Aubrey), Julie Nilson (Todd), Steven (Lori), and Jonathan (Valerie), 29 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; his siblings: Karen Foster (John), Sunya Osborn (George), and Mark (Beverly). Norm has been reunited with his wife, Carolyn Shurtliff Faldmo, his parents Norman and Erma, and many more loved extended family. Viewings will be held Friday, Aug 20th from 7-8:30 p.m. and Saturday 9-9:45 a.m. at the Hillcrest Church Building on 1035 South 800 East in Orem. His funeral service will be held Sat, Aug 21st at 10:00 a.m. at the same location. Interment will be at the Memorial Lakeview Cemetery in Bountiful, Utah at 1:00 p.m. A Live Webcast of services will begin at 10:00 a.m. and can be viewed online at www.walkersanderson.com where condolences may also be shared with the family.