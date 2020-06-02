2000 — 2020
Olivia Cassandra Leach was born October 17, 2000 in Payson Utah. Olivia was a surprise, and not the typical kind of surprise -Olivia was born with Baraitser-Winter Syndrome. Her family was told she may never turn one, that she may never crawl, and that she may never walk. Olivia went on to do all of those things and more. She never let her disability bridle her joy or hold back her adventurous spirit. She was full of life, love, and loads of sass. Olivia never turned anyone away, and welcomed all with open arms no matter their background, their beliefs, or their health. She never passed up a motorcycle ride, and eventually earned her own leathers. Every place she went she gained new friendships and left her laugh in people’s hearts. To hear her laugh epitomized true joy. You would hear that joyous ring whenever there was a motorcycle’s engine “vrooming”, AC/DC head banging, or an Elton John dance off. Lest we forget the princess in Olivia who also enjoyed the finer things in life. She loved pretty hair, loved a red lip, loved a good bra, and loved to flirt. Any opportunity to be a Belle princess she would capitalize upon it, yellow dress and all. This is all just to say she never let her disability hold her back. Olivia was never going to be a spectator. She always found a way to make winning plays, score points, and wow the crowd.
Olivia was currently attending Oakridge School in Springville but received a certificate of completion from Salem Hills High School with the graduating class of 2019. We wish to thank the many teachers and classroom aids she’s had over the years that clearly loved her. She was also honored to be the recipient of a Make-A-Wish to Disneyworld where her love of roller coasters and Beauty and the Beast came together to make her dreams come true.
Olivia unfortunately succumbed to complications of pneumonia that she had been battling on and off her whole life. However sad we are, Olivia won the battle and is now free from pain. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones Friday, May 29, 2020. She is survived by her parents Lisa Peterson (Mark) and Tim Leach (Jennifer), her siblings: Sarah Moore (Sam), Elizabeth Leach, Arthur Leach, and her step-siblings: Jackson Henry (Morgan), Tyler Rasmussen, Kristofer Fausett, Sam Peterson (Nicole), Alex Peterson (Lauren), Chase Peterson (Jessica), and her second family: Trent and Alyson Stanton.
There will be a viewing held in her honor in Payson at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson on Tuesday (June 2, 2020) evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM as well as Wednesday (June 3, 2020) from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM. A short graveside service will be held at Payson Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Social distancing will be observed.
Any motorcyclists who would like to escort her procession from the funeral home to the cemetery at 12:30pm, please reach out to elihanlea@gmail.com for more information. Olivia would love for those to celebrate her life by revving their motorcycle engines in her honor.
Our sweet thing…