1926-2019
Ona Velyn Mortensen Frandsen died on September 4, 2019, at her home in Alpine, Utah. She was born December 18, 1926, to Harry Bryan Mortensen and Myrtle Larson Mortensen. She married O’dell Anderson Frandsen on February 14, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Ona was born and raised in the small town of Cleveland in Emery County, Utah. She was the fourth girl in a family of five, the fifth being a boy. She always said she had the happiest childhood, and the best parents, friends, and siblings anyone could wish for. Many of her extended family also lived in Cleveland, so from the beginning, she had strong sense of family.
In high school she enjoyed pep club, band, friends, and learning, especially from her father, who was a teacher at her school. She graduated from North Emery High School. The following summer, Ona went to work at the Clearfield Naval Base to help with the war effort.
She attended Carbon College (College of Eastern Utah) for one year before marrying O’dell Frandsen on February 14, 1947. O’dell was a recently returned veteran of World War II. Together, they moved to Logan so O’dell could attend Utah State University. With Ona’s encouragement and help, her husband graduated in Forestry and Land Management.
Ona always said that the only thing she ever wanted to be was a mother, and soon she began that eternal calling when Velyn, her first child, was born. She was blessed with four other children: Greg, Daryl, Jerilyn, and Rick. She was a wonderful mother who was always there for her children. She was very involved in every aspect of her children’s lives, including all childhood and teenage activities. She was active in community and church also. Her first love was for her family, followed closely by her love for the gospel of Jesus Christ. She faithfully served in many callings. She loved serving the Young Women as president and as a teacher for many years. She also loved teaching Relief Society and Gospel Doctrine. She would spend hours studying and preparing lessons. Keeping up with a large and busy family was more than a full-time job, but she managed to do it with love.
Ona supported her husband in his career, which meant moving her family several times, including moves to Price and Vernal in Utah, and to Gooding and Idaho Falls in Idaho before the final move to Alpine, Utah, where she lived until her death.
After all but one of her children were no longer at home, she worked as a financial secretary at Bonneville High School.
Ona was always there for her five children, 25 grandchildren, and for many of her 65 great-grandchildren. She attended baptisms, graduations, mission farewells, marriages, athletic competitions, Eagle Scout ceremonies, and dance and piano recitals; she was always there for love and support. A very real source of pride for her was that all 3 sons and 17 grandsons earned their Eagle Scout awards and served missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Everyone loved to go visit and stay with Grandma Frandsen. She was generous with time, always willing to spend time reading, playing games, and watching the kids entertain. All the cousins loved to play together at her house.
Grandma loved Christmas and made it special for everyone. She was an accomplished seamstress and made two dresses every year for each of her eight granddaughters, one for Christmas and one for Easter, until they each turned 12 years of age – 192 dresses in all.
Her pride and joy and first priority has always been her family. She was able to celebrate her 72nd wedding anniversary with her life-time companion and husband, O’dell, before his death on April 24th of this year.
Though her body became weak and fragile, her mind was alert to the very end. Her family knows she will be there, as always, to welcome them home.
Survivors include: Children, Velyn (Gary) Tassainer, Daryl (Rosanna) Frandsen, Jerilyn (Monte) Preece, Rick (Janet) Frandsen, daughter-in-law Donna Frandsen, a sister, Muriel Christensen, 25 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband O’dell, son Greg, great-grandson Leo, and siblings Lael Miller, Arva Lue Merrill, and Boyd Mortensen.
