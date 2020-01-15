Oran L Wall, 86, passed away January 10, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born November 11, 1933 to Lionel and Edris Finch Wall. He grew up with 6 brothers and 2 sisters, attending school in Santaquin and graduating from Payson High School. He attended Trade Tech and certified as a welder.
Oran married Shawna Oldroyd, his wife of 66 years, in Nephi. They had 3 daughters, Connie, LeeAnn and Judy. He worked for Geneva Steele and farmed until the day he died. Dad had a love of farming and a love of all animals, especially horses. His favorite time was spent riding his horses or on his tractor. The grandkids were riding with papa when they were still babies. We spent many days on the farm having picnics, flying kites, hunting Easter eggs, and working as a family. He taught his family the importance of hard work.
He is survived by his wife, 3 daughters, Connie (Brad) Mattinson, LeeAnn (Larry) King, and Judy (Brent) Vincent; sisters, Lazawn Jarvis and Thearl Park; and a brother, Verl; 14 grandkids and 33 great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Junior, Elfawn, Venell, Leon, and Guy; and a great-grandchild, Macen Lundell.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Mt. View Hospital ICU and Canyons Hospice (Tom, RN) for their loving care they showed our dad and family.
Services will be held on Friday, January 17th at 11:00 am in the Santaquin North Stake Center, 545 North 200 East. A visitation will be held at the same location Thursday January 16th from 6:00-8:00 pm and Friday from 9:45-10:45 am prior to services.
His final ride will be to the Santaquin City Cemetery provided by Craig McKnight and Kim Richins. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com