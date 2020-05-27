1939 — 2020
Oranee Harward Abbott, age 80, passed away surrounded by her family on May 22, 2020 in Provo, Utah. Oranee was born in Payson, Utah on June 23, 1939 to Thomas Orin Harward and Alma Renee Barney Harward. Oranee was the 9th of 10 children, and she grew up in Salt Lake City where she attended East High School. When Oranee was 17 she moved to Sedro-Woolley, Washington where she met her husband, Charles Abbott. He has often said that she was the nicest girl he had ever met. They married on September 19, 1958 and were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Oranee attended BYU and then the University of Washington. She worked at Southland Life Insurance Company, becoming a Vice President at the age of 21, demonstrating her knack and skill for the workforce. Despite her own talents, she was always a great support and contributor to her husband’s business ventures. Perhaps because of the great example set for her by her wonderful mother, Oranee’s primary goal in life was to be mother to a large family.
She had six children and kept busy making a home for them. She volunteered in the PTA and was involved in other community activities. No matter where she lived, she always made lifelong friends and participated in many walking groups with these friends. She was artistic and enjoyed painting, sewing, and decorating. Ever patient, she enjoyed teaching her kids and grandkids these same skills, and could often be found working with grandkids on various knitting, crocheting, or gardening projects. She loved to spend time at Lake Powell with her family, play tennis, and snow ski. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings where she gave countless hours helping others. Her greatest joy in life was her family, and “Nana” could always be found supporting her grandkids at various sporting events, plays, concerts, or any other type of activity in which they were involved. She is survived by her husband and four of her children Nelson (Kirstin) Abbott who live in Orem, and Cindi (Brad) Pearce, Lisa (Kib) Jensen, Alyson (David) Conger, all of whom live in Provo, as well as her siblings, Thomas Harward and Shirley Holt. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, two children (Patricia and Stephen) and four grandchildren.
If there was one word that best describes Oranee it is “love.” She loves her family, she loves her friends, and she loves the gospel. She has shown that love by selfless and constant service, and she will be very missed. We are grateful for the gospel that gives us the assurance that we will be together again, and we know she is glad to be reunited with her children and loved ones who passed on before her. We look forward to being reunited with her again.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to “Cure HHT” which is a charitable foundation for the illness that has taken the lives of two of Oranee’s children and two of her grandchildren. Visit the following website to donate in memory of Oranee Harward Abbott — www.curehht.org/oraneeabbott_tribute.
- Due to current CDC guidelines in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, funeral services and burial will be for close family so as to help preserve the health and safety of everyone.
There will be a private visitation and funeral service held on Wednesday May 27, 2020. Condolences may be offered to the family on www.walkersanderson.com.