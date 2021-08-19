Oris James "JIM" Wells
Oris James "JIM" Wells, 86, passed away on August 15, 2021, at his home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, surrounded by his beloved family. Jim was born October 25, 1934 to Owen Alsinas Wells and Leah Iverson Wells in Los Angeles, California. He married the love of his life Alice Ann Schumann September 15, 1956 in Pasadena, California. They were later sealed at the Salt Lake City Temple in 1963.
Jim loved all sports but especially the LA Dodgers. He enjoyed traveling with his family (especially Hawaii), big game fishing, great food, but especially spending time with his family. He always had a ready smile and was generous and loving to all those around him.
Survivors include his devoted wife Ann of 65 years, children: James (Alison) Wells, Joy (Mel) Wells, Mark (Crystal) Wells, brother Ed (Gayle) Wells, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Owen, Blaine, and Beverly.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 12:30PM in the Anderson and Sons Lone Peak Chapel at 6141 West 11000 North, Highland. A viewing will be held prior from 11:30-12:30pm. Interment at Highland City Cemetery. Please share a memory of Jim on his tribute wall.