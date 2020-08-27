Orpha Dee Johnson
1925 - 2020
Orpha Dee Johnson passed away at the age of 95, on August 25, 2020 having witnessed an era of history with unparalleled change. Born June 3, 1925 shortly before the Great Depression, she started life in a time when horses were still the main mode of transportation. She lived on a farm with her family before graduating from Springville High School in 1943 and shortly thereafter became a WWII war bride, married in 1945 to Frank C. Johnson, Army Air Corps Cadet. The couple moved to their lifetime home in Mapleton where they worked hard to build their own home and farm. She raised 5 children before starting a career as a school secretary, working first for Springville Junior High, then Brookside Elementary, and finally Art City School for many years.
Orpha Dee loved Mapleton. She organized the planting of maple trees all along Main Street and was active in city politics and service. She had a vast talent for genealogy with many relatives living in Mapleton and was a member of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She served as the chorister at Mapleton church for 10 years and was renowned for her beautiful singing voice. Often, she performed for various local elementary schools and groups. At the time of her passing she was the oldest living resident born and raised in Mapleton.
Children: Brenda Siracusan, Wendell (deceased, spouse Susan) Johnson, Paul (Janet) Johnson, Morris (Julie) Johnson, and Sylvia (deceased). She is survived by 2 sisters AnnaMae Wardle and Maureen (Robert) Allan; 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
A viewing for family and friends will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 East 200 South in Springville. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 at Springville Evergreen Cemetery 1997 South 400 East. For full obituary please visit www.wheelermortuary.com.