1927-2019
Orpha Stokes Gardner was born in Logan, Utah on February 12, 1927. She was the younger of identical twins, and the sixth of seven children born to Henry Harold and Edna Packer Stokes who lived in Franklin, Idaho. The family moved to Twin Falls Idaho when she was a toddler. Eva and Orpha were nearly inseparable as children. They became flutists and baton twirlers during junior high and high school, graduating from Twin Falls High School in 1944.
Orpha went on to BYU in Provo, Utah, and was the first of her siblings to graduate from college in 1948. While at BYU, she played in the band, orchestra, and twirled at the BYU basketball games. After graduation, Orpha had a desire to live in France, however, her parents were concerned for her safety. Her parents suggested she meet with a friend, Elder Ezra Taft Benson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, to get his opinion about how safe it was traveling to France. She left that meeting with a mission call and three weeks later embarked on a mission to France for two years. Elder Morris Gardner was also in the same French mission. They crossed paths on numerous occasions and became well acquainted. Their friendship became a courtship following their missions, culminating in eternal marriage. They were married in the town of their births, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logan Temple on September 4, 1950.
The next years were busy raising young children and supporting Morris through Medical School and postgraduate training. After having moved nine times during his medical training, they settled in Provo in 1964 with their seventh child arriving on August 1st of that year. Orpha loved music, which led her to volunteer for The Young Audiences Program which provided professional musical presentations to elementary schools throughout the valley. In 1971, she became chairman of the board for the program. She loved fulfilling her numerous church callings. She particularly enjoyed being Relief Society President, ward choir director and ward organist. Orpha was active in numerous civic and social groups, including the Tamiris Literary Club, the Silver Slippers, Dancing Friends, and Phile Teras.
She presided with Morris over the Brussels Belgium Mission from 1983-1985 where she excelled in speaking the French language she loved so much. In 1994 she and Morris embarked on another mission serving in the LDS Swiss Temple together for eighteen months. She was one of the few who was able to officiate in all five languages. She returned to work in the Provo Utah Temple for many years as an organist and ordinance worker as long as her health allowed. Orpha loved traveling with her late husband Morris, visiting 94 countries during their lifetime together. Of all the wonderful places in the world she visited, she would always say that her favorite place of all, was with her family at Lake Powell. One of Orpha’s favorite activities was quilting. She made more than 90 quilts for her posterity. Each quilt was uniquely made for each individual, a true labor of love.
Orpha died at Aspen Ridge of Utah Valley on October 16, 2019 at the age of 92. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Aspen Ridge who lovingly cared for her the past two months after she fell and broke her femur.
She is survived by her children, Stanley M. Gardner (Cristie), Reed S. Gardner (Becky), Denice Gardner Vance, Kelly R. Gardner (Sara), Scott W. Gardner (Cynthia), Paul S. Gardner, 30 grandchildren, and 66 great grandchildren and sister, Edna Marie Van Noy. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Morris, her son Eugene and five of her siblings, Quinn Stokes, Eldon Stokes, Wayne Stokes, La Dean Christensen, and Eva Stubbs.
A viewing will be held Saturday, October 26th from 11:00 — 12:30 pm at the Oak Hills 9th Ward LDS chapel at 1960 North 1500 East, Provo, Utah. Funeral services will immediately follow the viewing at 1:00 p.m. The interment will be at the East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo. She will be interred next to Morris and her son, Eugene. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.