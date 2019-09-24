1928-2019
Our beloved father, uncle and grandfather, Oscar L Rose, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from natural causes.
Born July 17, 1928 in Lake Shore, Utah to Arthur L. and Lola Clara (Hall) Rose. Attended Spanish Fork High School.
Oscar married his sweetheart, Lucille (O’Brien) Rose on May 7, 1947. They were later sealed in the Provo LDS Temple where he worked for 18 years. They made their home in Orem, Utah and had 4 children, Steven Lynn, Kathy Marie, Glen J and Gail Dawn. He worked at Geneva Steel in Orem, Utah for 37 years. Oscar enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. He loved the outdoors and eating lunch at Chuck A Rama with his family & grandchildren. He loved his family very much.
Preceded in death by father and mother, wife, (Lucille), 2 sons (Steven Lynn & Glen J), 1 grandson, (Jonathan Stonehocker), and 7 brothers.
Survived by his beloved daughters, Gail Dawn Stonehocker (Jay), Kathy Marie Richards (Greg), sister, Lola Jean Plott, daughter in law, Jill Rose, 16 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 2 great- -great grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews.
A special thanks to IHC Home Healthcare and Hospice for their loving, gentle care of Oscar preceding his death.
Graveside services will be held at Orem City Cemetery 1520 North 800 East — Orem, Utah at 11:30am on Friday, September 27, 2019 where friends and family are invited to attend. In the event of inclement weather, service will be held at Walker Sanderson Mortuary, 646 East 800 North Orem, Utah. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com