Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Marjorie Allen Nelson, age 88, passed away January 17, 2021.
She was born July 15, 1932, in Tooele, Utah to George and Grace Meacham Allen. Married Joseph Alan Nelson September 9, 1953, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. She attended Tooele High School and graduated from Brigham Young University with degrees in Music and Home Economics.
Following college, she pursued the three primary loves of her life: family, home, and music. She raised five children while living in eight different cities throughout the West and Midwest including Salt Lake City, Grand Junction and Colorado Springs Colorado, Grandview Missouri, Topeka Overland Park, and Manhattan Kansas, and returning to Bountiful, Utah and Orem where she and Joe were finally able to settle into a home and community that they loved and served.
She was active in the LDS Church contributing countless hours wherever she lived as a leader in the Relief Society and Primary organizations, as ward and stake organist, as a temple worker and organist in the Mt. Timpanogos temple, and companion to Joe who presided over the California Santa Rosa Mission. She became very active in the community while supporting Joe's term as mayor of Orem, UT. She could be seen on a regular basis at the Orem recreation center leading a group called the Senior Sneakers in regular exercise. Grace, a smile, never a complaint, constant encouragement, and never an angry or judgmental word were the hallmarks of her service. Her family brought great happiness into her life. Everyone loved going to Grandma's house. There was always time for great food, meaningful conversation, and the ever-present "You are Loved".
She is survived by her children Joseph Allen (Janet) Nelson, Spanish Fork, Utah; Robert (Kathy) Nelson, Washington, D.C.; David (Becky) Nelson, Farmington, Utah; LuJean (Craig) Christensen, Kaysville, Utah; Shauna (Dan) Davis, Cedar Hills, Utah; 26 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, and Sister-in-Law JoAnn Allen. Preceded in death by her parents, husband (Joe), and her two brothers George (Alene) Allen and Keith (JoAnn) Allen.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, UT, 84097. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Canyon View Chapel, 860 East 1200 North, Orem. A live webcast will be provided the funeral home and can be accessed on their website at walkersanderson.com. Due to COVID restrictions the Viewing and in-person attendance at the funeral service will be limited to immediate family members. Burial, following the funeral service will be at the Orem City Cemetery and limited, as well, to immediate family members.