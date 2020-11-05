Pakineti Ngatuva
Pakineti Ngatuvai, 62, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Monday; November 2, 2020. Pakineti was born in Feletoa, Vava'u, Tonga on March 22, 1958 to Ane Saumole Ngatuvai and Ofa Kuma. He married Sepi Funaki on August 18,1984 in the Laie LDS temple.
Pakineti graduated from Brigham Young University- Hawaii in Accounting the same year he married the love of his life. He enjoyed family history, fishing, tennis, watching BYU football, and spending time with family and friends. He was a very supportive and loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully in various callings throughout the years.
Pakineti is survived by his wife, Sepi Funaki Ngatuvai; his mother: Ane Ngatuvai of Euless, Texas; his siblings: Tala'inga of Euless, Texas; Katilimoni of Mesa, Arizona; Tuifua of Salta Lake City, Utah; and Vahanoa of Brisbane, Australia; four children: Tali, Aisea, Siaosi, Tala'inga; and four grandchildren: Hevani, Moana, Hina and 'Iosefa. Pakineti was preceded in life by his father and son, Paea.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary located at 495 South State Street, Orem, Utah. Burial will be at the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.