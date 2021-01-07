Pamela Gay Johnson Paine
1937 - 2021
Pamela Gay Johnson Paine passed peacefully on January 2, 2021 in her home in Provo, Utah. She was born May 15, 1937 to Orson Clayton and Lucille Sevey Johnson in Los Angeles, CA the oldest of four daughters. Pamela grew up in Overton, NV where she graduated from Moapa Valley High School in 1955. She then attended BYU where she earned a degree in Home Economics in August of 1959. As a young child, Pamela developed a love for reading that would stay with her throughout her life.
On August 19, 1959 she was sealed to Joseph Peter Nelson Paine in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple and together began a beautiful legacy that would touch and influence thousands.
Pamela and Peter lived in Seattle, WA, Pittsburgh, PA, and San Jose, CA. After Peter's passing in 1995, Pamela moved to Provo, UT. She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, including Relief Society President, Stake Relief Society President, and many other ward, stake, and mission callings.
She is survived by her sons, David (Daisy) of Luzon, Philippines and Jeffrey (Carolyn) of Franklin, TN; son-in-law, Shon Vella of Perry, UT; daughter-in-law, Dawn of Provo, UT and sister, Vicki of Newton, NJ; grandchildren: Jeffrey Paine, John Paine, Ethan (Katelyn) Paine, Erica Paine, Benjamin (Brooke) Paine, Jared Paine, Rachel Paine, Rebekah Paine, Tyrie (Paige) Vella, Kelson Vella, Brady Vella; and great-grandchildren: Kingston Paine, Max Paine, Jaycee Vella, Emma Vella and Hazel Vella. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Peter; sons, Joel and Jonathon; daughter, Cheryl Kellene; and sisters, Judith and Cheri.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 3:30-5:00 p.m. at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center Str. Funeral service follows from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the Edgemont 8th Ward Chapel, 3050 N. Mojave Lane, Provo, UT, followed by an open house from 7:30-9:00 p.m. at Pamela's home (3037 Navajo Lane). Funeral service will be broadcast through the following link: https://zoom.us/j/91692559581
Graveside interment at Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State Str., Provo, UT on Saturday, January 9, from 9:00-9:30 a.m. Family and friends are welcome. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.