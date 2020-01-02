1941-2019
Patricia Ann Jarvis, 78, passed away December 20, 2019 in Orem, Utah. She fought the good fight and endured happily to the end. She is survived by her husband, Jesse Selvoy Jarvis, her children Dwight Jarvis, Michele Manners, Sonja Vause, 7 grandchildren, and her siblings Garry Pierce and Jennie Jones.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, with a grave dedication at 10:30 am in the Springville, Utah Evergreen Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 noon at the Springville LDS Chapel located at 950 South 1700 East.