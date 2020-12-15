"Patricia Dedrickson Cottam Dec 15, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "Patricia Dedrickson Cottam "Patricia Dedrickson Cottam, 68, passed away on December 13, 2020. For service details, an obituary and to offer condolences, visit legacyfunerals.com" Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patricia Dedrickson Cottam Condolence Obituary Service Pass Away Detail See what people are talking about at The Community Table!