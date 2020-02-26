1936-2020
On February 23, 2020, our sweet wife, mother and grandmother, Patricia Loveless Hill, passed away at the age of 83, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 28, 1936 in Payson, Utah to Sherman and Marion Loveless. She married her sweetheart of 64 years, Theron Hill on March 20, 1956 in the Salt Lake LDS temple. Together they raised 6 children.
One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family and their special friends. She especially enjoyed weekends at the cabin in Argyle canyon and annual family trips to Fish Lake. The location didn’t really matter, what mattered most was that she had those she loved around her. Pat cherished her membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many capacities. Pat also lovingly stood by her husband in support of his various callings.
During the early years of their marriage, Pat worked as a secretary for the Utah Poultry Association. After raising her children, she spent 20 years at Taylor Elementary school where many young lives were impacted by her love and kindness.
After retiring, her greatest joy came from spending time with her loved ones. Despite health issues the last few years, she remained positive and was an example to her family, and taught them the true meaning of enduring to the end.
She is survived by her husband Theron, their children; Gary (Kay) Hill, Michael (Valerie) Hill, Karen (Kevan) Paul, Christine (Marc) Carter, Craig (Dixie) Hill, and Jana (Daniel) Bascom. Along with 42 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Joan (Kenneth) Peterson, Gordon (Charlotte) Loveless and Brent Loveless. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a great-granddaughter.
She spent her entire life in selfless service and her family will be continually impacted by her legacy.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Payson 2nd Ward, 274 South Main Street, Payson, Utah. A viewing will be held in her honor on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. A viewing will also be held on Saturday, prior to service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her special caregivers at Bristol Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com.