Patrick William Kronmiller, MD
1945 - 2020
I can't believe that I got to be me. It's a good thing that we don't get to write our own story ahead of time. I never would have dreamed! I have been loved and adored by a beautiful woman. Her intelligence and immeasurable spiritual depth have been an immensely measurable boon to my life, growth, and happiness. We are blessed with seven children who are men and women with deep faith in Jesus Christ. Each has admirable accomplishments and each is a notable contributor to humankind loved and admired by family, friends, and colleagues. My fondest memories have been times spent with my wife, children, grandchildren, and sons- and daughters-in-law. I have great joy in my posterity, God's gift to aging parents. I have fond memories also of times spent with extended family, friends, and colleagues. I was raised by a loving, doting 1 stay-at-home mom and a highly motivated father who gave me some great childhood memories and lessons. I was the last, albeit unexpected, child of four. I am 13 years younger than my brother whom I annoyed for most of my life and his. I am 11 and 6 years younger than my two sisters who have scored above the mark in fulfilling our mother's admonition, "Take care of Pat." Our home in Springville sheltered the most lovable and adored mother- and father-in-law. I have come, through work, service, and play to know and learn from some of Heaven's other amazing human beings on this earth. I've been privileged to visit places I never could have dreamed would be on my life's travel itinerary. It has been a great life, beyond anything I could have expected. God has now requested my work elsewhere. I feel the pain as the disease ravages my body and I am being shown a particle of what Jesus felt as He sacrificed for me and for all. I am in the hands of God. So in memory of Ole Pat, Brother K, or Dr. K, please make a big fat donation to your favorite charity. Don't put my name on it-just send it to somebody who needs it more than you do. Then take 60-90 seconds and think about the funniest thing I ever said to you or in some cases the most annoying thing. Hopefully it'll bring a chuckle. Then get on with what you have to do. I'll see you on the other side.
Pat is survived by his beloved wife, Ann "Sis"; his adoring children Micah (Cydney Anderson), Arryn (John Patten), Paige (Brett Beal), Brady (Nicki Potter), Kyler (Melyn Whitehead), Anika (Brandon Bales), and Kalli; his sisters Joan "Bibs" (Jerry Ragland) and Myrna (Ron Simon); and 30 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.