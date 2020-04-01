1934-2020
The championed heart of Patsy Jean Chase Olson gave its final beat on March 28, 2020.
Pat had a caregiver’s heart, given to her at birth from her parents; Edwin Amos and Dora Christine Chase on December 31, 1934 in Nephi, Utah. Pat was a loving daughter and cared deeply for her 2 older sisters, Nina Chase Christison and Erma Chase Nelson. Her younger brother, Ted, was always a focus for her loving care.
Pat was 17 years old when she met her first love, Frank Howard Hudson. They married May 15, 1951 before he left for military service in the Korean War. Her heart expanded in love with the birth of a daughter, Kris and son, Jeff. Pat and Frank created a wonderful life together.
Pat’s heart learned self-healing and resilience as she experienced divorce.
Pat found her final love in Jerrold Russell Olson. Jerry and Pat married on June 28, 1983 and later were sealed in the Timpanogos Temple. The blending of their two families was binding and eternal. Pat gave her full heart and soul in love to all eight children who now call her, Blessed.
Pat had a worker’s heart, it was dependable, responsible and tireless in her employment at Orem Salmon Pharmacies and JC Penney’s for many years. She worked diligently creating a home of comfort, cleanliness and beauty. Each person entering her home was given 100% of her attention and care. Every need was noticed and met by her heart felt concern.
Pat’s heart was happy as she and Jerry enjoyed traveling and camping with their Good Sam friends, serving in their loving ward as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and joyfully shopping for the perfect gifts to give away.
Pat’s heart was devoted to her faith through sincere prayer and humility.
Mom will lovingly be remembered by Kris Hudson Clark, Jeff (Toni) Hudson, David (Judy) Olson, Shelley (Gaylen) Buckley, Cory (Karen) Olson, Denise (Jim) Taylor and Jan Olson, daughter in law. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry, sons, Craig and Kurt Olson, son-in law, Jeff Clark, Frank Hudson, and parents, along with her siblings.
Our family has been blessed by the care mom received from A Plus Hospice and Covington Senior Living in Lehi, Utah. Thank you, Becky RN, Sheila, CAN and Jason MSN.
Family will privately gather to honor Mom. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.