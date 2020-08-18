Paul Eugene Gottfredson Aug 18, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul Eugene Gottfredson Paul Eugene Gottfredson, age 88 of Springville, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Services are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary. www.wheelermortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Paul Eugene Gottfredson Pass Away Age See what people are talking about at The Community Table!