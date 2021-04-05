Paul H. Theobald

June 14, 1927 ~ April 1, 2021
Paul Homer Theobald earned his wings on April 1, 2021 in St. George, Utah at the age of 93. Born at home in Hinckley, Utah to Carl George and LaVern Croft Theobald on June 14, 1927. Sixth child of nine. Raised on a large ranch where there was always plenty of work to be done. Learned the value of work early on and loved working throughout his life. He was a good athlete, lettering in several high school sports at Delta High.
Attended BYU and was on the freshman basketball and track teams. Married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Carol Henderson, on December 15, 1947 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had the joy of celebrating their 65th anniversary before Dorothy's passing in 2012.
Married Beulah Barney (mother of Brent, Phil, Larry, Sherri, Roger, Kevin, and Kristine) on November 23, 2012. Together, Paul and Beulah were frequent patrons of the St. George Temple, attended plays at Tuacahn, ran a "Grandma's Bed & Breakfast" in both Orem and St. George, attended many family and mission reunions, and have written treasured life histories. Both have remained faithful members of the LDS Church and prayed daily for their family members to do likewise.
Paul served three missions during his lifetime in Uruguay, Spain, and Hawaii. A master builder, general contractor, and great neighbor. Leveled thousands of acres of farm land throughout Millard County and Mesquite, Nevada. Helped to build roads, dams, schools, reservoirs, commercial warehouses, and industrial parks. He earned his pilot's license along with his son in 1974, leading to many hair raising adventures. Proud to be an original donor to the BYU Marriott Center and to the BYU Football Stadium.
Survived by his angel wife: Beulah and her children; his son: Michael (Shauna); 4 grandchildren: Jon (Jenni), Jae (Beth), Jenna, Tyler (Jessie), and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his first wife: Dorothy; his parents, and siblings: Florence, Leon, Eda, Verrue, Grace, Golden, Joyce, and Merlin.
Funeral attended by his family held on Tuesday, April 6 in Delta. Friends are invited to view the recorded video of the Funeral Service. The link will be posted with his obituary at www.nicklemortuary.com by Tuesday afternoon. Burial in the Delta City Cemetery.