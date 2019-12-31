1956-2019
Paul Hansen Cook, 63, passed away on December 27, 2019 at his home in Provo, Utah from health complications related to kidney failure. Funeral Services will be held on January 4, 2020 at 11am at the LDS Chapel located at 4200 N. Canyon Road, Provo, UT 84604. Paul was born July 31, 1956 in San Jose, CA, as Paul Hansen Stout, to Robert and Gladys Marie Stout. He served a mission in Bogota, Colombia for The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints. Paul married his high school sweetheart, Carolene Forbes, on April 29, 1978 in the Oakland Temple. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from Brigham Young University in Communications and a Master’s Degree in Psychology from California State University, Hayward. Paul had a successful career at Novell in Human Resources and later founded A Child’s Hope foundation. He is survived by his wife, Carolene, and 7 children and 13 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother Gladys Cook, his biological father Robert Stout, his step-mother Carol Stout, and his grandson Ezra Paul Cook. The viewing will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave. Provo. To express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to please make a donation to A Child’s Hope Foundation at www.achf.org.