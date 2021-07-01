Paul Lynn Bradford
1953 - 2021
Paul Lynn Bradford, 68, beloved son, husband, father and grandfather passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, from a heart attack, after having spent the last few days of his life with all of his children and grandchildren.
Lynn was born January 12, 1953 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Paul King and Margaret Fleming Bradford. He married Cindy Lee Spencer in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised four children.
Throughout his life he served in various callings in the church always helping others. In addition to his family and church, he loved being outdoors. He shared this enthusiasm with his family and other young men as he served faithfully in the scouting program for many years.
He is survived by his father, Paul King Bradford, stepmother, Shirley Van Pelt, wife, Cindy Lee Spencer, four children, Trevor (Kirsten Sly) Bradford, Wesley (Annie Webb) Bradford, Andy (Danielle Veatch) Bradford, and Jenny (Daniel Bravo) and 12 grandchildren: Jayce, Owen, Aiden, McKay, Paxton, Liam, Connor, Lorenzo, Ezekiel, Zarella, Brielle, and Elena. Siblings, Karen (Glen) Wood, Jerry (Lynette) Bradford, and Diane (Steve) Patten. Preceded in death by mother, Margaret Fleming Bradford and brother, James David.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 2, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary, 187 S Main Spanish Fork, and Saturday, July 3, from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at the Meadowlark 1st ward, 1167 South 1700 East in Spanish Fork. The service will follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
For full obituary and funeral service information please visit: HTTPS://walkermemorials.com/obituary/Paul-Lynn-Bradford/.