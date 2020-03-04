1955-2020
Paul Martinez was born February 18, 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Frank and Rosalie Martinez.
He passed away unexpectedly from medical complications on February 28, 2020 at the age of 65 in Casa Grande, Arizona. At the time of his passing he was surrounded by all his kids and loving wife.
He graduated from Spanish Fork High School, Utah in 1973.
Paul is survived by his beautiful wife of 36 years, Leesa Rasmussen Martinez. His children, James Paul Martinez, J. Craig Martinez (Shantelle), Damien Peel, Malissa Errazo (Beau), and Sarah Parsons (Matthew).
A service will be held to honor Paul on the 6th of March 2020, at 1:00pm. The service will be at the Vistoso Funeral Home located at, 2285 E. Rancho Vistoso Boulevard, Oro Valley, Arizona 85755. In lieu of flowers, Paul’s family has asked you to consider donating to the 100 Club at www.100club.org to support Arizona’s law enforcement. View a full obituary at https://www.jwarrenfuneral.com/obituaries/Paul-Martinez-10.