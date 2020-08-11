1943 — 2020
Our beloved husband, dad, grandpa and brother Paul Raymond Hitchcock (Buck Shot) age 77, passed away August 5, 2020 in Vernal, Utah of natural causes.
He was born July 5th 1943 in Eureka California, but moved to Yreka California at a young age. This is where he spent most of his formative years and graduated from Yreka High School in 1962. He proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War; shortly after coming home he attended Brigham Young University, where he earned a bachelor’s of science degree in Recreation Management & Youth Leadership with an emphasis in Scouting. This lead to his 38 years of work and service for the Boy Scouts of America. Paul married Kim Tipton in the Provo Temple on September 28th 1973.
Paul had many interests in life, one as a river guide on the Snake River in Wyoming during the summers of 71-73. He was passionate about sports, his favorites being baseball, football and basketball. His favorite teams were the Boston Red Socks and BYU which he loved to watch.
Dad was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved his Savior dearly and served in many callings over the years, most recently a temple worker.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kim. Children and spouses: Kristie and Derrik Horman, Russell and Amy, Tori and Jeff Miltimore, Spencer and Tosha, Michael and Sarah and Shawn. Grandchildren: Daisy, Luke, Emma and Reese. Siblings: David and Connie Hitchcock, Louise Pimentel, Mary Hanon and many nieces and nephews.
He is dearly loved and will be missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Funeral services for will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Phillips Ashley Valley Funeral Home (410 North 800 West). A viewing for family and friends will be held Tuesday 9:00-10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, Utah at 3:00p.m. with military honors. Online condolences may be shared at www.AshleyValleyFuneralHome.com.