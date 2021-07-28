Paul Roger Thomas
November 30, 1940 - July 24, 2021
Paul Roger Thomas was born in Takoma Park, MD on 30 November 1940, the youngest of three sons of Dessie and Edwin Thomas. He died at Utah Valley Hospital on Saturday, 24 July 2021, of complications related to treatment for pancreatic cancer.
He grew up in Virginia and New Jersey, where he learned to work hard, valued Christian teachings, developed musical talents, and a love of the outdoors. He moved with his parents to England in 1957. He attended London Central High School, where he met another expatriate, Sandy Johnson. Cast together in a performance of Blithe Spirit, they fell in love. Along the way, Paul shared his faith with Sandy, and she was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After he and Sandy completed their missions abroad, they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on 21 June 1963.
The following year he graduated from BYU and took a job with the Civil Service Commission in Washington, DC. The first of four sons (John) was born while they lived in Arlington and the second (Geoffrey) arrived while Paul completed a Master's degree in English from the University of Virginia. The young family moved from Charlottesville to Laie, Hawaii, where Paul taught English at the Church College of Hawaii. Two more sons (Jason and Justin) joined the family during six years in Hawaii. To support this growing family, the professor moonlighted in HVAC installation, sewage plant maintenance, and speed-reading classes for military personnel.
Once more England beckoned and the family moved to York. He completed a Doctoral degree in English from the University of York, that focused on medieval literature. Paul joined the faculty in Provo in 1980 and taught thousands of students over the next 26 years. He loved singing in the Ralph Woodward Chorale as well as church choirs. He founded the Chaucer Studio at BYU, which continues to uncover medieval literature and music for scholars around the world. Summer sojourns in England became so regular that Paul and Sandy purchased a flat in Oxford. Both served faithfully in the Church, whether in their Provo ward or Oxford ward that they adopted for part of the year.
Paul was a diligent, gregarious, and sympathetic son, brother, husband, father, teacher, colleague, mentor, and minister of the Gospel. Above all he was and is a faithful disciple of Christ, who departed this life firm in the hope of a promised resurrection. He leaves behind his soul mate, four sons, their spouses, and eight grandchildren, as well as a brother Gordon, (his oldest brother, Grant, died in 2001), several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and countless neighbors on both sides of the Atlantic whose lives he touched for good.
Paul donated his body to the UofU Medical School for the furtherance of medical research. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 31st, 2021 at the PV3 Ward, 650 East Stadium Avenue, Provo, UT 84604 at 1 pm. This will also be broadcast on Zoom https://byu.zoom.us/j/5556122954pwd=Z2Y1aXZYWEptWCtMblhRMXozQk5zQT09 Meeting ID: 555 612 2954 Passcode: PV3