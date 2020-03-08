1942-2020
Pauline Young Penrod, 77, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, died peacefully on the morning of March 5, 2020. Born in Evanston, Wyoming to Dorothy Unthank and Joseph Smith Young on March 7, 1942. Pauline married her sweetheart, Paul Steven Penrod on September 8, 1961 and sealed in the Provo Temple on August 5, 2014. Pauline loved to spend time fishing with Steve, working in her flower gardens, and spending time with family. Pauline is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings throughout the years. We would like to thank Beehive Homes of Payson for the loving care they gave Pauline in her final days.
Pauline is survived by her children, Paul Cyrus (Lori), Shareen (Rick) Golish, and William Clete (Jenny); 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her infant son, John; her parents and sister, Carolyn Chadwick.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Foothills Ward, 220 South Woodland Hills Drive, Woodland Hills, Utah. Visitations will be held at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, Friday, March 13 from 6-8:00 p.m. and at the church Saturday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Salem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.