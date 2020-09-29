Pearl Audrey Leeder Pendleton
PRICE- Pearl Audrey Leeder Pendleton (90) passed away peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020, in Price, Utah.
Born August 14, 1930, 2nd of 3 children, to Victor and Lucy Leeder.
She married Oral Dean Pendleton in the Salt Lake Temple on October 24, 1957. Together they had 3 sons and 3 daughters and also invited 6 other children into their home.
Audrey's memory will be cherished by her children: Kathryn (Bob) Bartleson, Dean (Melody), Richy (Gloria), Josee (Mike) Petersen, Faun (David) Crippen, and her brother, Roy, and others that called her mom - Loren, Ida Mae, Caroline, Anita and Autsko. She has 34 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Heather Leeder; daughter, Heather; son, Dean; grandchildren, Stuart Pendleton, Heather Petersen, Scott Pendleton, & Roseann.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center & Rocky Mountain Care in Price, Utah.
Funeral service, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 11:00 a.m., Mitchell Funeral Home where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment, Cliffview Cemetery.
Those wishing to attend may do so by joining the family at Mitchell Funeral Home or watching the service live at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.